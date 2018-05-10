NAMI hosting dinner, annual meeting Monday, March 14

BUCYRUS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Marion and Crawford Counties will have its annual meeting and dinner on Monday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m. at ucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus. The event is open to the public, and dinner will be provided free of charge, but reservations are required.

Guests will learn about the organization’s accomplishments over the past year, goals and projects planned for the coming year, and ways they can get involved to help end the stigma associated with mental illness.

This year’s featured speaker will be NAMI Board Secretary Alena Fox of Bucyrus, who has recently completed training in NAMI’s national program called In Our Own Voice. Board member and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training Coordinator Mark Light, also of Bucyrus, will share an update on this program designed to help law enforcement identify and better respond to mental health crisis situations.

The general membership of NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties will have the opportunity to vote on a new board member at the meeting.

For more information or to register for the meal, call 740-375-0796 or e-mail namimarioncrawfordoh@gmail.com by May 11. Include your name, phone number and number of quests who will be attending.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_nami_logo.jpg