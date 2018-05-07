Galion students collect, donate items for Magnolia Terrace residents

GALION — Two students at Galion Intermediate School are living what they are learning by implementing the 7 Habits from The Leader in Me program into their personal lives.

Izzi Crose and McKenzie Harrelson, students in KristiJ ackson’s fifth-grade class at Galion Intermediate School have paid special attention to Habit 1: Be Proactive.

The two students took the initiative to come up with a community service project that would benefit residents at Magnolia Terrace. They came up with a plan to host a coloring book and coloring tools drive at Galion Intermediate School.

They shared their idea with Jackson and got the approval from the administration to implement their plan.

They wrote an announcement which they read over the PA system during the morning and afternoon announcements and their initiative was off and running.

Their plan was to host the coloring book and coloring tool drive for one week, with a goal to collect 30 coloring books and tools. At the end of the school week, they were overwhelmed by the collection of 59 coloring books and tools with the help of their friends and schoolmates.

In completing their plan, the girls delivered the coloring materials on Saturday (April 28) to Magnolia Terrace.

Their teacher, Mrs. Jackson said, “Izzi and McKenzie have inspired me and made me so proud to see them living what they are learning by applying the 7 habits in their personal lives,” Jackson said.

The gifts were graciously received by Callie Murphy, on behalf of Magnolia Terrace.

Courtesy photo Galion Intermediate School students Izzi Crose and McKenzie Harrelson, along with their teacher Kristi Jackson delivered a bunch of coloring books at coloring tools to Magnolia Terrace on Saturday. The students were exhibiting some of the traits learned in th school district’s Leader in Me program. They organized the collection at the school this year. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/05/web1_Izzi-McKenzie-at-Magnolia.jpgCourtesy photo Galion Intermediate School students Izzi Crose and McKenzie Harrelson, along with their teacher Kristi Jackson delivered a bunch of coloring books at coloring tools to Magnolia Terrace on Saturday. The students were exhibiting some of the traits learned in th school district’s Leader in Me program. They organized the collection at the school this year.

Izzi Crose and McKenzie Harrelson living out Leader in Me philosophy