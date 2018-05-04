Wind advisory for Galion through 6 p.m.

GALION — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a wind advisory for the Galion area. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. today.

Winds from the southwest of 15 to 25 mph are expected, becoming west from 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts of to 50 mph are expected.

The wind will arrive in the wake of a cold front late this morning and continue through the afternoon. Winds will quickly decrease during the evening.

Unsecured light outdoor objects will be blown around. There may be scattered tree damage and power outages.

A wind advisory is issued for sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts between 46 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution, especially motorists in high profile vehicles.