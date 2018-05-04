United Way of Crawford County celebrates success, expansion

BUCYRUS — United Way of Crawford County annual recognition program was a celebration of success and collaboration.

The program at Avita Bucyrus Hospital included highlights from the organization’s 2017 investment campaign shared by United Way of Crawford County manager Jillian Tuttle and advisory council president Marty Schuster shared who also reaffirmed United Way’s vision and structure.

Schuster, a member of United Way of North Central Ohio’s board, welcomed more than 60 community leaders, investors, and funded partner organizations. He recognized United Way partners and commended them for the difficult, often undervalued work they carry out to provide services crucial to many in the Crawford area.

Collaboration was an area of focus during the event.Tuttle explained that United Way of Crawford County works closely with United Way of North Central Ohio, Inc., the tri-county organization that includes United Way of Marion and Wyandot Counties. “United Way of North Central Ohio is investing in Crawford County, and we’re excited to announce that the Crawford office will be expanding to increase resource development opportunities and communication with our funded partners,” Tuttle stated.

Awards were presented to leading investors and community members in Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion, and New Washington. The Top Investor Award winners are: Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, $70,919.19; Crossroads Original Designs, $12,920; The Timken Company, $12,218; United Bank, $3,267.99; and National Lime and Stone, $3,000.

The Spirit Award winner was Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Sustaining Advocate Award winner wasPennie Fox, Fox Plumbing and Heating.

Volunteer of the Year Award winner was Judy Enders, of Celebrations Event and Party Planning

Tuttle also announced the creation of United Way of Crawford County’s first affinity group. It is an allied organization that aligns with United Way’s areas of impact: health, education, and financial stability.

“The Crawford County Young Professionals group will partner with United Way on key initiatives to eliminate ‘brain drain’ and encourage young professionals to return to the area,” she said.

Crawford County Young Professionals’ Board President Haley Gernert came forward to accept a small grant of $1,000 to help with the group’s community revitalization efforts.