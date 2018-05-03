National Day of Prayer events today in Galion

GALION — Today is the National Day of Prayer.

There are at least two events going on in Galion.

Today, until sunset (8:29 p.m.) the doors to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St.,will be open so people of all faiths and schedules can stop in and pray.

Pastor Ash Welch said there will be people available to talk with or to answer questions if visitors have questions about where or how to pray.

At 2 p.m. today, Signature Health Care of Galion, 935 Rosewood Drive, invites the public to visit its facility for a special National Day of Prayer ceremony. The short service will include special music and a prayer focused on healing for our nation, and God’s continued blessings upon the community. Signature Health Care also will encourage a few of those attending to tell about God’s miracles in the middle of seeming tragedy. Several community leaders have been invited. Refreshments will follow.

Across the nation today, many are assembling in prayer on town squares, in front of courthouses, in houses of worship, such as churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples. This is the day set aside as the National Day of Prayer in America when all Americans are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

The National Day of Prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Catholics, Christians of many denominations, Hindus, Jews, Muslims, and Sikhs reflecting the religious diversity of the United States.

The modern law formalizing the National Day of Prayer was enacted by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer. The history of the National Day of Prayer dates back to the Second Continental Congress from 1775 until 1783. The National Day of Prayer shares common roots with the celebration of Thanksgiving