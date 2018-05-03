Operation May Day nets 14 Morrow Count drug arrests

MOUNT GILEAD — There are fewer drug dealers on the streets today after a sweep executed by area law enforcement Tuesday.

Operation May Day consisted of 39 arrest warrants, with 14 people arrested and facing various charges.

“We were all over the county. This was the culmination of months of investigation,” Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said.

Officers from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, METRICH Enforcement Unit, Mount Gilead Police and Cardington Police departments worked together.

“I can’t thank BCI enough. They’ve been working with us since the beginning of this operation,” Hinton said.

Warrants were served beginning Monday morning. Charges range from burglary to trafficking in drugs.

The agencies are still actively working the warrants in an attempt to arrest the others.

“When you have drug trafficking you have property crimes, thefts and burglaries. But over the past three years property crimes in the county have decreased,” he said.

“We also found a suspected marijuana grow in one of the residences.”

Hinton said the message is clear.

“If you’re going to deal drugs in Morrow County, we’re going to arrest you, put you in jail and bring you in front of a judge,” he said.

Those arrested and currently being held in the Morrow County Correctional Facility include Roger Harney, Mount Gilead; Andrea McGrady, Mount Gilead; Jason Fee, Mount Gilead; Tiffany Tasker, Chesterville; Ryan Tuggle, Chesterville; Travis Ressler, Marengo; Mary Miller, Mount Gilead; Mike Hammond Jr., Edison; William Cochran, Mount Gilead; Jessica Koons, Mount Gilead; Eric Masterson, Mount Gilead; Michael Scarbury, Mount Vernon and Scott Jeffrey, Shelby and Jerri Carmickle, Mount Gilead.

Carmickle was arrested Wednesday on a warrant; all others on Tuesday, May 1.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-946-4444.

