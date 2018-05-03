Whittling down candidates on May 8 primary ballot

GALION — Tuesday, May 8, is primary election day in Ohio.Some candidate spots are being sought by multiple people. Voting in primary elections is an important part of the process which ultimately decides who is going to be in charge for the ensuing terms.

Democratic Primary

In the Democratic Primary, candidates vying to win the spot on the November ballot for Ohio governor include: Richard Cordray with his Lieutenant Governor candidate Betty Sutton; Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn; Dennis Kucinich and Tara L. Samples; Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis; Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder; and Joe Schavoni with Stephanie Dodd.

The U.S. House of Representatives 4th District of Ohio position is another multiple candidate race: Janet Garrett of Oberlin; Leah Sellers from Marysville; and Cody James Slatzer-Rose of New Albany.

Uncontested races among Democratic candidates are on the ballot for the State Attorney General, Auditor of State, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State, and U.S. Senate.

No one filed a petition to run as the Democratic candidate for the open seats on the Court of Appeals, Third District; Crawford County Commissioner; and Crawford County Auditor.

Republican Primary

Joseph Miller, Marion, is challenging incumbent Jim Jordan, Urbana to be listed as the Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 4th District.

Three Republicans are seeking to be the candidate on the November ballot as Crawford County Commissioner: Riordan. T. McClain, Upper Sandusky; Steve Reinhard, Bucyrus; and Doug Weisenauer, Bloomville.

Republican primary voters will choose among Tim Ley, Jeff Teynor and Jenny Vermillion to become a member of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.

Uncontested positions in this race include State Attorney General, Auditor of State, Secretary of State, all state-wide positions.

Unopposed for two spots on the ballot for election to the Ohio Supreme Court are Craig Baldwin and Mary deGenaro; Appeals, Third District.

Republican Primary candidate Joan M. Wolfe, Bucyrus, is unopposed for the position of Crawford County Auditor.

Gary Click is the only person asking to be named to the Republican State Central Committee Man.

Each voting precinct in Crawford County is entitled to be part of the County Republican Central Committee. Only Liberty Township voters will find more than one candidate to choose to represent their precinct: Wayne E. Leuthold or Michael E. Schiefer. Eighteen precincts in Crawford County do not have candidates asking to be part of the County Republican Central Committee.

In the May 8 Republican primary there are two candidates for the governor/lieutenant governor spot on the November ballot: Mike De Wine and John Husted; and Mary Taylor with Nathan D. Estruth.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat spot on the ballot is among six candidates who have filed petitions: Melissa Ackison, Don Elijah Eckhart, Mike Gibbons, Dan Kiley and Jim Renacci.

Sandra O’Brien and Robert Sprague are asking for a nod from Republican voters to run for Treasurer of State.

Detailed information on candidates for primary races is available online at Ohiodems.org and ohiogop.org.