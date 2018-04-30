Chicken BBQ, Galion City Schools band concerts coming Saturday

GALION — Galion Intermediate, Galion Middle School and Galion High School bands will host the annual spring concert and chicken BBQ fundraiser Saturday, May 5. The entertainment starts at 5 p.m. in the Galion High School gymnasium.

BBQ dinner tickets are $12.00 and include half a chicken, baked potato, green beans, roll, a slice of Troyer’s pie and a drink. Harlen’s BBQ and Catering is the caterer for this year’s event, and meals are available for carry-out and will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Band students have been selling meal and raffle tickets for this event,” said director of bands Jessica Hammond. “They have also been working hard to prepare their concert selections, and I hope the Galion community will join us and enjoy their performances.”

The concert performance schedule for the evening will start at 5 p.m. with the Galion High School Jazz Band, followed by the fifth-grade band at 5:30 p.m., then the eighth grade choir at 5:45 p.m.

The sixth-grade band will take the stage at 6 p.m., with the Galion Middle School concert band performance at 6:30 p.m. and the Galion High School Symphonic Band closing out the concert at 7:00 p.m.

Raffle tickets are also being sold for $1. Cash prizes include: $100 for first place, $50 for second and third and fourth place will each receive $25.

Those interested in purchasing meal tickets and raffle tickets should see a band student or contact email Hammond at hammond.jessica@galionschools.org.

