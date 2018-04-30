Galion police reports

Thursday, April 19

12:07 a.m. — A resident of Galion Arms Apartments notified police that her sister had taken the license plates off their vehicle and would not return them.

1:03 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Harding Way E. notified police that her two dogs had gotten loose from her property.

1:06 a.m. — A male was arrested for possession of meth in the vicinity of Hensley Ave. and Miami St.

1:53 a.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon reported a suspicious person in their parking lot.

11:17 a.m. — An employee of State Farm insurance on Harding Way W. notified police that they had been a victim of theft from an advertising scam.

4:22 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Columbus St. told police that they thought their neighbor had taken their dog.

4:26 p.m. — Caller from E. Walnut St. informed police of some low hanging and cut wires near the skateboard ramp at East Park.

5:46 p.m. — A business on South St. Road requested extra patrol in the area after an employee noted a suspicious person in their parking lot after hours.

6:28 p.m. — A resident of Westgate Road told police her her neighbor was throwing dog poop on her front steps.

7:11 p.m. — Police were notified of a reckless motorcycle driving up and down Cherry St.

7:42 p.m. — Caller requested police assistance with their unruly juvenile son in the 700 block of Harding Way E.

8:38 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Ave. after a possible overdose.

11:11 p.m. — Police responded to a possible fight at Z’s Grogg on Harding Way E.

Friday, April 20

1:33 a.m. — Caller notified police of people going through vehicles in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St.

4:20 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Ave. requested police assistance with his wife who had fallen out of bed.

9:42 a.m. — Police were notified of a bike found at Heise Park.

9:59 a.m. — A resident from Willowcrest Lane reported that some of their checks had been stolen by a relative.

4:16 p.m. — Caller from the 300 block of E. Parson St. told police about threats they were receiving.

4:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report of vicious dogs running loose in the 100 block of Pounder Ave.

7:28 p.m. — Caller informed police of a reckless driver in a black car along Railroad St.

7:43 p.m. — A resident of Orchard Ct. asked to speak to police about people trespassing on his property around his pond.

11:44 p.m. — A caller informed police that they had found a wallet on the sidewalk by Speedway on Harding Way W.

Saturday, April 21

10:07 a.m. — A caller told police that the basket to their scooter was stolen.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Richardson Ave. notified police that a relative was threatening suicide.

11:26 a.m. — Police were notified of a crack pipe found in the 300 block of Atwood St.

6:19 p.m. — A resident notified police about the theft of a bicycle.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Clay St. requested assistance with her husband was was no longer taking his medication.

8:05 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S. Pierce St, reported that their neighbor kids were messing with their dogs and kicking in a board of their fence.

11:12 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of S. Boston St. reported that a neighbor had threatened to shoot her.

11:43 p.m. — An employee from Galion Avita Hospital notified police of a person who was causing a problem in the Emergency Room.

11:55 p.m. — A resident of Libby Lane reported that their vehicle had been stolen.

Sunday, April 22

9:25 a.m. — A water main break was reported in the vicinity of Shady Lane and Winchester Rd.

11:42 a.m. — Police responded to a call about an unruly juvenile in the 1200 block of McClure St.

12:17 p.m. — Police responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of Second Ave.

1:42 p.m. — An employee of Advanced Auto notified police of someone in their store begging for money.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harding Way E notified police that their juvenile daughter was refusing to come home from her father’s home.

Monday, April 23

12:19 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of S. Market St. notified police that her husband was leaving their home and she thought he was on drugs.

2:02 a.m. — A caller reported that her ex took drugs that were in his vehicle and took off running in the vicinity of Grove Ave.

3:13 a.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon notified police of a suspicious person at their location.

4:34 a.m. — An employee of Circle K Marathon reported that some merchandise had been stolen from their store the night before.

7:29 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of John St. notified police of a male standing in the middle of the road.

9:03 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of W. Church St.

10:36 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of S. Union St. spoke to police about accounts and loans being taken out in their name.

4:08 p.m. — Caller from the 400 block of Kroft St. spoke to police about harassing phone calls he was receiving.

5:47 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the parking lot of Drug Mart on Carter Dr.

10:20 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of N. Market St. informed police that she was being harassed by an ex.

Tuesday, April 24

4:41 a.m. — A male was arrested for domestic violence after police responded to a dispute in the 500 block of Harding Way E.

9:29 a.m. — A caller requested to speak to police to report a rape.

10:15 a.m. — Caller from the 800 block of Charles St. requested to speak to an office about threatening phone calls.

12:14 p.m. — Police were notified of a man who appeared to be intoxicated walking in the alley behind Galion Public Library.

3:50 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the vicinity of Sherman St and East St.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South St. requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile.