Galion area briefs: Iberia alumni banquet, Crestline market and more

Iberia alumni banquet set May 26 at Northmor

GALION — The 107th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held at Northmor School on May 26. To make a reservation, call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494; Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627; Allen Forry at 419-571-3650 or Charles Miller at 419-571-1476 .

Polk Township zoning meetings changed

POLK TOWNSHIP — With the adoption of a new zoning resolution in June of 2017, the Polk Township Zoning Commission has revamped its schedule of regular meetings for 2018. Quarterly meeting dates for 2018 are: June 11, September 10, and December 10. Special meetings of the zoning commission may be called if the need arises.

Crestline Farmers Market opens for business May 1

CRESTLINE — The fourth season of the Crestline Farmers Market begins Tuesday, May 1. It runs from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday from May until the end of October, rain or shine. The market will be at 202 N. Thoman St., beside First United Methodist Church, the church with the Red Doors. Check out the Crestline Farmers Market page on Facebook. Vendors interested in joining the market should contact market director Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. All vendors need to follow the market motto: “make it, bake it, craft it, grow it”. Non-profits may participate, but no flea market, direct sales inquiries.

Mid-Ohio Progressives will meet Wednesday

BUCYRUS — Janet Garrett, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional District seat, will speak at the Wednesday, April 25 meeting of the Mid-Ohio Progressives. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Bucyrus Public Library. Garrett is a retired school teacher and former Peace Corps volunteer and is making her third run for the seat currently held by Republican Jim Jordan. The 4th Congressional District includes all of Crawford, Seneca, Sandusky, Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Logan, Shelby and Union counties along with parts of Marion, Huron, Erie, Lorain and Mercer counties. In addition, a limited number of yard signs supporting Issue 1 will be available. This is the Congressional Redistricting Procedures, or anti-gerrymandering amendment. Petitions for the anti-gerrymandering bill to go back on the ballot in case it fails in May and the Stop Puppy Mills Ohio will also be available for signing.