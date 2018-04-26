Galion residents arraigned in Common Pleas Court

BUCYRUS — Several defendants were arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Monday, including Richard Wiggins of Galion, who was arraigned on a five-count indictment that included two felony forgery charges and three theft charges. Wiggins is accused of opening bank accounts, depositing empty deposit envelopes and then emptying the account. He currently has an open case in Knox County. Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Hoovler noted that Wiggins’ actions were committed while he was on felony probation. Bond was set at $50,000 and attorney Brad Starkey was appointed to represent him.

Daniel Bloomfield, 33, of Galion was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault. The second-degree felony carries as many as eight years in prison. Bloomfield is accused of throwing the first punch in a fight in a bar. The victim reportedly told Bloomfield to stop speaking disrespectfully to the victim’s girlfriend. Bloomfield then hit the victim breaking his nose. Bond was set at $100,00. Attorney Jeff Stoll was appointed to represent Bloomfield. Bloomfield was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Taylor Young, 21, of Crestline, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and assault. Officers responded to a report of a fight at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ohio 598. Officers searched Young and reportedly found drugs in her possession. Attorney Carlos Crawford will represent her and bond was set at $50,000.

In related cases, Gary Fox, 45, and Shawn Stratton, 36, both of Galion were charged with possession of drugs, namely methamphetamines. Both had bond set at $100,000 each. Attorney Tom Nicholson will represent Fox, and Brian Gernert will represent Stratton.

John Kenny, 28, of Crestline was arraigned on one charge of disrupting public service. According to the indictment, the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female saying she was being held hostage by her boyfriend. A male voice reportedly could be heard in the background and then the call was lost. In 2016, Kenny received 36 months on an aggravated assault charge. Bond was set at $150,000. Attorney Brian Gernert was appointed to represent Kenny.

One individual was sentenced. Rachel Sanders, 35, of Mansfield will spend the next 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of drugs. She was ordered for forfeit all drug-related property to the Galion Police Department, including $431.00 seized during the arrest that will be split between the Galion Police Department and the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office. Leuthold addressed Sanders before sentencing. “Get your head on straight! If I let you out down the road I am going to be very strict on you,” Leuthold said.

Also, Angela Cochran, a home health aide from Bucyrus, was arraigned on three counts, including one count of theft and two counts of misuse of a credit card. She is accused of taking credit cards from a person she was caring for without permission. She received a personal recognizance bond and attorney Sebastian Berger was appointed to represent her.

Theodore Lewis, 34, of Bucyrus was arraigned on one count of felony criminal non-support. He is reportedly in arrears in child support in the amount of $31,000. He was given a personal recognizance bond and attorney Joel Spitzer was appointed to represent him.

Nickolas Pierce, 22, of Bucyrus, was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony punishable with as many as eight years in prison. According to the charges, he got into a fight and his opponent sustained a broken jaw. Bond was set at $150,000 and attorney Brad Starkey was appointed to represent Pierce.

James Netters, 36, of Bucyrus, was arraigned on charges of possessing a firearm in an establishment where liquor is sold and carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Sean Leuthold inquired about Netters having been convicted previously of a crime of violence and the absence of a charge of carrying weapons under disability. Netters is allegedly shown on video at the Crazy Fox Saloon with a firearm in the bar area. Carlos Crawford will represent Netters and Leuthold set bond at $100,000.