Get rid of unwanted, outdated drug Saturday

GALION — The Galion Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is Saturday, April 28, from 10 a..m. to 2 p.m.

In Galion, the event will be hosted at Galion Public Library, 123 No. Market St. in Galion, where residents can drop off old, outdated or unwanted prescription medication. Also, the Galion Police Department has a box in its main lobby at the Galion Municipal Building that is open daily throughout the year.

Elsewhere in Crawford County, residents can drop off items at the sheriff’s office, 3613 Stetzer Road, in Bucyrus. A drop-off site will be set up in the lobby. The Bucyrus Police Department, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., also is taking part.

In Morrow County, residents can drop off items at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 555 West Marion Road, in Mount Gilead.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is held each year in cooperation with Operation Medicine Cabinet. Operation Medicine Cabinet and other collection programs protect children, water and food supplies, and decrease prescription drug abuse by making it easier for area residents to properly dispose of unused or expired medication.

This is a completely confidential program. No personal information will be collected.

Before you drop off any products, remove all prescription labels.

Here’s what you CAN bring and drop off: prescription pills of any kind; over-the-counter medications; medication samples; pet medication and vitamins.

Here’s what you CANNOT bring: needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, aerosol cans, IV bags, hydrogen peroxide, bloody or infectious waste, empty containers, personal products such as non-medicated shampoo, etc.

