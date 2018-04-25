Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month achieved outstanding outcomes

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Fairway/Waycraft) partnered with providers to “Celebrate CommUNITY” as part of March’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness month.

Here are the results of the awareness efforts:

The top six second grade coloring contest winners: Coloring a picture created by an individual with developmental disabilities second graders from Bucyrus, Colonel Crawford, Buckeye Central, and Wynford submitted entries into the contest. The following finalists were announced at halftime of the high school unified basketball exhibition game. Savannah Clark, Claire Esterline, Bailey Jackson, Ivan Pirnstill, Nelimar Spaulding, and Sophie West with the winner being Bailey Jackson. Each finalist received gift certificates donated by local businesses, including Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Suburban Lanes. The top winner received a gift certificate from Walmart. The winning picture will be used on the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities Thank you cards for 2018.

The top six middle school poster competition winners: Keeping with the theme “Celebrate CommUNITY,” middle schoolers from Bucyrus and Colonel Crawford created a poster that positively reflected awareness and inclusion. Cecelia Chase, Chloe Lacey, Jalyn Lyons, Lynae McKibben, Rachel Teynor, and Allie Tieben were recognized at the high school unified basketball exhibition game. The overall winner was Rachel Teynor. Each finalist received gift certificates donated by local businesses, including Holiday Inn Express, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Suburban Lanes. The top winner received a gift certificate from Walmart. The winning poster was reprinted on 25 posters and distributed throughout the community.

The high school unified basketball exhibition game: On March 23, students from local high schools were divided and placed on a team that included athletes from the Special Olympics basketball team. The school athletes were assigned a simulated disability which they accommodated during the exhibition game. Athletes reported highlights of their experience after the game. The community support of this event was tremendous with estimated attendance of 250. A Honda CRV full of non-perishable food items and toiletries donations were collected for Community Action. Monetary donations and proceeds from the concessions totaling $488.50 were passed on to Crawford County Special Olympics. Photos are available for purchase online at Klontz photography website. Athletes included: Isadora Burling, Derek Heinlen, and Kade Slagle from Bucyrus, Harley Shaum, Lydia Strouse, and Kari Teglovic from Colonel Crawford, Kevan Hughett and Sierra Richardson from Wynford, Zach Gregory and Lydia Tadda from Crestline, Lexi Chaplin and Colton Skaggs from Galion, Jenna Karl and Max Loy from Buckeye Central, and the Special Olympics team including Angel Davis, Jeff Dowell, Deb Dunbar, John Edmondson, Jeremia Gale, Monroe Harris, Kim Meyer, Jamie Noe, Bethany Shirkey, and Tammy Tyree. Coaches for the game included Keith Bradley, Ron Shirkey, and James Plasencia from Special Olympics and Kyle Strauch from Crestline. Refs for the game included Colby Bright from Ohio Specialty Services and Brad Richards. Scoreboard operator was Keith Vinson from Waycraft Industries and keeping stats was Judy Vinson from Waycraft Industries and Luke Ellis from Bucyrus. Aimee Ward sang the National Anthem and Kendra Keesee alongside Mandi Moran from Chrysalis Advantage Point shared a poem. Athletes received a t-shirt, medal, water bottle, and Wendy’s gift certificate; donated by My Pro Apparel, Mahek’s Trophies, RNI Inc., and Wendy’s respectively.

The adult try on a disability day: Sixteen adults from the community participated in a Try On A Disability Day on March 20th. The group gathered at Crawford County Board of DD /Trillium Event Center for orientation, assignment and explanation of their assigned simulated disability, and daily activity. Participants proceeded to their assigned location or returned to their normal routine for approximately 2 hours. They met back at Crawford County Board of DD/ Trillium Event Center for lunch, parent testimonial of their experience, and each participant shared some highlights of their experience. Participants included Crawford County Auditor Joan Wolfe, Bucyrus Chief of Police David Koepke, Crawford Partnership Gary Frankhouse, Community Counseling Cindy Wallis, Children’s Services Andy Nigh, Crawford County Commissioners Jenny Vermillion and Doug Weisenauer, Ohio Mutual Insurance Melinda Teynor and Heather Brown, Bucyrus Elementary School Principal Tim Souder, Col Crawford High School Principal Jake Bruner, Prosecutor’s Office Mike Bear, Crawford County Victims Advocate Jim Scott, Walmart Manager Angie Sloan, Crossroads Original Designs Debbie Gifford, and Good Hope Lutheran Church Pastor Renee Ahern.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities worked with our partner providers — Waycraft Industries, Inc., Ohio Specialty Services, Chrysalis Advantage Point, and Richland Newhope Industries, Inc. — to coordinate all the events. We had excellent partnerships with the community for donations and support including: COA, Walmart, Ohio Mutual Insurance, Suburban Lanes, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Mahek’s Trophies, My Pro Apparel, Klontz Photography, A-1 Printing, Holiday Inn Express, Bucyrus High School, Bucyrus Pep Band, Bucyrus, Galion, Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Wynford, and Buckeye Central Schools.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to operate the 5 STAR rated Fairway preschool, Early Intervention services, one high school classroom at Pioneer, Service and Support Administration (case management), family support services, and Special Olympics. Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to fund 100% of costs for those that are not on a Medicaid waiver who attend Adult Service programs, receive services from Community Employment, Early Intervention, and Service and Support Administration (SSA/case management). Levy monies also fund up to 40% of the cost for those that are receiving Medicaid waivers for: Home and Community Based services (residential services), transportation, and Day Services/Day Programs.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities Partner Providers for March’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness programs: Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101 Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves over 350 children and adults at Fairway School, public schools, Community Services, and private providers.

Courtesy photo These players took part in t he March 23 high school unified basketball exhibition game at Bucyrus High School. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_cropped-1.jpgCourtesy photo These players took part in t he March 23 high school unified basketball exhibition game at Bucyrus High School.