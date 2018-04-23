Galion baseball team bounces back to beat Crestline

GALION — Heise Park was the place to be Friday for area high school sports fans.

While the county track meet was taking place at the stadium, the Tigers’ baseball team got back on the winning track after two straight losses with a 7-0 win vs. Crestline in a non-league game.

Kaleb Harsh got the nod as the starter for the home team and allowed just two hits over five innings, while striking out five and walking three. Carter Keinath tossed the final two innings and allowed just one hit while fanning four.

Crestline’s Logan Ronk took the loss for the Bulldogs, working the first 4⅔ innings, giving up six hits, all seven earned runs, walking four, hitting four batters and recording one strikeout. Zac Hatfield threw the remaining 1⅓ for the ‘Dogs and set down three Tigers hitters.

Hatfield would also notch one of the three Crestline hits on the day, a single with one out in the top of the first. The Bulldogs’ other two hits came from Ty Clark and Dillion Foltz, both singles. The visitors stranded six runners.

For Galion, Cameron Payne delivered a multi-hit game with a double and a single. He scored twice and drove in a run.

Offensively, the Tigers put up four runs in the second and three fifth.

Payne’s double got the home team going in the second afer a ground out by Clay Karnes. He scored on an Ethan Pigg single. Pigg, Matthew McMullen and Chase Castline all crossed the plate in the second, which included two hit batters (McMullen and Mitch Dyer) and three singles (Castline, Spencer Keller and Aaron Barnhart).

In the fifth, Barnhart singled with one out for Galion’s only hit in the three-run inning. He scored, as would Karnes and Payne, thanks to two more hit batters, a couple of walks, an error and a fielder’s choice.

Offensive stats for the Tigers on Friday were: Team- 6/22 at the plate, 7 R, 6 RBI, 2 SB and 6 LOB; Keller- 1B, RBI; Dyer- SB; Barnhart- 1B, R, RBI; Karnes- R; Payne- 1B, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Pigg- 1B, R, RBI; Keinath- RBI; McMullen- R, SB and Castline- 1B, R, RBI.

Galion is at North Union on Tuesday and North Union is in Galion Wednesday. St. Peter’s will be in town Thursday to meet up with the Tigers in non-conference play. Pleasant is in Galion for a make-up game Friday.

Crestline is at home vs. Mansfield Christian in Mid-Buckeye Conference action Tuesday. The teams play again Thursday at Mansfield Christian.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com