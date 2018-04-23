Galion area news briefs: Crestline Farmer’s Market opens May 1

Crestline Farmers Market opens for business May 1

CRESTLINE — The fourth season of the Crestline Farmers Market begins Tuesday, May 1. It runs from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday from May until the end of October, rain or shine. The market will be at 202 N. Thoman St., beside First United Methodist Church, the church with the Red Doors. Check out the Crestline Farmers Market page on Facebook. Vendors interested in joining the market should contact market director Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. All vendors need to follow the market motto: “make it, bake it, craft it, grow it”. Non-profits may participate, but no flea market, direct sales inquiries.

Galion board of control meeting Tuesday

GALION The City of Galion Board of Control will meet Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the office of the safety/service director.

Kiwanis Club rose sale; $20 for a dozen

GALION — The Kiwanis Club of Galion annual rose sale has started. You can get a dozen roses for $20, just in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds will support local Kiwanis projects that benefit Galion you and the Kiwanis toy drive. Roses will be available for pick up Wednesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 1 from 4:30-6:3 0 pm at the Galion Football Field concession stand or they may be delivered to you between May 9-May 11. The roses are available through any Kiwanis member or by calling 419-961-5551. Orders must be placed by April 2.

Crawford SWCD fingerling fish sale has started

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is having a spring fish sale through April 26. Spring is an ideal time to stock ponds because the weather and water temperatures are cooler. It is less stressful on fish. Species available are bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch, redear sunfish, koi, channel catfish, white amur, and fathead minnows. These fish were all hatchery raised in Ohio and recommended for our area.

If you have questions about what to stock your pond with, or how many, call the Crawford SWCD office and they can help you decide. The deadline to order is April 26. Pick up is Friday April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Crawford SWCD office. For information or to complete an order form call 419-562-8280 ext. 3, or visit www.crawfordswcd.org.

Ties and Tiara party at Crestline Public Library

CRESTLINE — To celebrate Children’s Book Week, “One World, Many Stories” from April 30-May 6, the library is hosting a Ties and Tiara Party, April 30, 6 pm. This party is open to all ages and participants are encourages to wear their best outfit and tie or tiara. Sign up is required. Call the library 419-683-3909 to register or stop at the circulation desk.