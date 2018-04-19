Forum tonight in Galion includes candidates for Ohio’s 87th District

GALION — The “From Citizen to Patriot” group invites invites

area voters to a candidate forum tonight at Galion Pizza Hut, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The program will focus on candidates running for the Ohio State House of Representatives District 87 in the 2018 Primary Election. District 87 includes all or parts of Crawford, Morrow, Wyandot, Marion and Seneca counties.

The primary election is May 8.

“It is important that we educate ourselves about the candidates, theissues and by voting in elections, especially in the primaries,” said Greg Jevnikar, one of the event’s coordinators.

All candidates running have been invited to participate by presenting their positions on the issues and by responding to questions on topics, including the economy, education and the epidemics. Seating is limited so interested voters are advised to come early to insure a seat.

Galion Pizza Hut is at 820 Harding Way West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour where guests may order off the menu.