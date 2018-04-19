Galion school board names architect for capital projects

GALION — Galion’s school board approved an agreement with MKC Architects to provide architectural and design firm services for the bus garage and soccer field projects during its regular meeting Monday.

“The selection of MKC Architects is the next step in the process of moving forward with the bus garage,” explained Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We will be sending out several pieces of communications to our community and creating an informational page on our website that will be updated as we move forward with the project.”

The board also approved a measure that makes a change to the district’s 2017-18 school calendar. A previously-scheduled two-hour delay on May 16 will be a regularly scheduled day for students and staff. The schedule changes also apply to Friday, May 11, when there will be no school for students.

A resolution was passed to begin the process of developing a Liberal Arts Associates Degree program with the cooperation of North Central State College. The resolution allows the district’s administration to begin working with the staff at North Central State to develop the program that will be offered to students on the Galion City School District campus.

“We believe that the degree program, once developed and implemented, will result in increased opportunities for our students and will result in efficient and effective services at a savings to our students and school district,” said Grubbs. “We also believe that this degree program will promote collaboration and improve degree attainment of individuals living in Crawford County.”

The Galion Booster Club (baseball, football and high school concessions), Galion High School, Galion Intermediate School, Galion Middle School and Galion Primary School all received Clean Plate Awards from the Galion Health Department on April 10.

“This is the second year in a row our booster club and district-wide Food Services Department has received this award,” said Grubbs. “It shows our staff’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food service operations to protect the health and well-being of all Galion students.”

The board accepted nearly $8,000 in donations from several local businesses, including Avita Health System ($3,000 for training room equipment and plyo-boxes), Cooper Enterprises, Inc (donation of laminated casework valued at $4,200) and Covert Manufacturing, Inc. (donation of steel worth $720).

The board recessed to executive session with no additional action being taken. The next regular meeting of the Galion City School District begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab Tuesday, May 15.