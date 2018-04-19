Update: Missing Crawford County teen found, returned to family

Angeni Averette located, returned to family



BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for Angeni Averette, a missing teenager.

Angeni Averette reported missing Tuesday, April 17

She has been found and is now with family.

Averette was reported missing tuesday, April 17, 2018. Her mother had been out of town for four days, and when she returned home, she discovered Angeni missing.

Angeni Averett has been reported to be in the Mansfield, Ohio area with a Jonathan Crowe.

Anyone if with any information on Angeni Averette should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906.

