Galion area briefs: Rose sale, fingerling sale, Ties and Tiaras party and lots of meetings

Kiwanis Club rose sale; $20 for a dozen

GALION — The Kiwanis Club of Galion annual rose sale has started. You can get a dozen roses for $20, just in time for Mother’s Day. Proceeds will support local Kiwanis projects that benefit Galion you and the Kiwanis toy drive. Roses will be available for pick up Wednesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 1 from 4:30-6:3 0 pm at the Galion Football Field concession stand or they may be delivered to you between May 9-May 11. The roses are available through any Kiwanis member or by calling 419-961-5551. Orders must be placed by April 2.

Genealogical society meeting April 19 in New Washington

NEW WASHINGTON — The Crawford County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be have its first meeting of the year Thursday, April 19, in New Washington, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Joe Blum. who will share stories about New Washington. The group meets several times a year on the third Thursday of the month at 7 at different locations in Crawford County.

Crawford SWCD fingerling fish sale has started

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is having a spring fish sale through April 26. Spring is an ideal time to stock ponds because the weather and water temperatures are cooler. It is less stressful on fish. Species available are bluegill, largemouth bass, yellow perch, redear sunfish, koi, channel catfish, white amur, and fathead minnows. These fish were all hatchery raised in Ohio and recommended for our area.

If you have questions about what to stock your pond with, or how many, call the Crawford SWCD office and they can help you decide. The deadline to order is April 26. Pick up is Friday April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Crawford SWCD office. For information or to complete an order form call 419-562-8280 ext. 3, or visit www.crawfordswcd.org.

Ties and Tiara party at Crestline Public Library

CRESTLINE — To celebrate Children’s Book Week, “One World, Many Stories” from April 30-May 6, the library is hosting a Ties and Tiara Party, April 30, 6 pm. This party is open to all ages and participants are encourages to wear their best outfit and tie or tiara. Sign up is required. Call the library 419-683-3909 to register or stop at the circulation desk.

Board of elections will meet April 19

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet on Thursday April 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. to perform the Public Test of Tabulating Equipment and to conduct regular business. The meeting and test will take place in the board office, 112 E. Mansfield St.

From Citizen to Patriot meeting April 19

GALION — The next Citizen to Patriotmeeting is Thursday, April19 at 6:30 p.m. at Galion Pizza Hut. The public is invited to this free public forum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The program is a candidate forum for the 87th District state representative race. All candidates running have been invited to be present to talk about their positions on various issues and to answer questions. Call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116 for information.

Richland County Foundation annual meeting

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation will have its annual meeting Monday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Carriage House at Kingwood Center Gardens, 50 Trimble Road, Mansfield. The keynote speaker is Blackfish Consulting Founder Allison Black Cornelius. The public is invited. For more information or to register online visit www.richlandcountyfoundation.org or call 419-525-3020. Tickets cost $25.