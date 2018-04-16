Voting open for May 8 primary

BUCYRUS — Early voting has open at the Crawford County Board of elections in Bucyrus.

Absentee ballots have arrived for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election. You may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 16, 2018 through April 20, 2018;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 23, 2018 through Friday, April 27, 2018;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 30, 2018 through Friday May 4, 2018;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018;

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 6, 2018;

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 7, 2018;

You may also apply by mail. We have a form you can request or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends Saturday, May 5, 2018 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. Our office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day, May 8

The board of elections has moved across the street to 112 E. Mansfield St., in the lower level of the County Administration Building.

Call 419-562-8721 for more information.

