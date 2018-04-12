Special open house Saturday at Galion’s Brush & Palette Art Gallery and Gift Shop

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Gallery and Gift Shop ,114 Harding Way East (rear) in Cider Alley in uptown Galion, will have an open house on Saturday, April 14,from 1 to 4 p.m. for their next special show “Words-By Design.” f

:Words-by Design” features the creative artwork of area artists.

Visitors to the show also will be able to view a display titled “A Focus on Florals” that features paintings with the subject of flowers.

These special shows will run until May 31. The gallery will be open during its regular weekly hours of 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, For more information, please call 419-468-5965.You may also find out more on the gallery’s Facebook page.