Rumpke takes over management of Crawford County landfill

BIUCYRUS — Rumpke Waste and Recycling has acquired the operating lease at the Crawford County Landfill in Bucyrus, effective April 6, 2018.

According to a news release from Rumpke,the 82-acre landfill currently accepts 600 tons of trash daily with a permitted capacity of 1,200 tons a day. In all, the site has a permitted life expectancy of about 40 years.

Rumpke is a family-owned, firm with nearby locations in Mansfield and Broadview Heights, Ohio. The company is an award-winning landfill operator that manages 13 landfills (including the Crawford County site) throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“Rumpke looks forward to managing the Crawford County Landfill,” said Andrew Rumpke, area president at Rumpke. “The Rumpke Family has been in the waste and recycling business for 86 years. Landfill management is one of the things we do best. We’re committed to implementing first-class practices to ensure environmental compliance and maximum efficiency for our disposal customers.”

Rumpke has retained all current landfill employees.

“The team at the Crawford County Landfill is essential. They do good work, and we are proud to welcome them to our family,” Rumpke said.

In all, Rumpke employs about 3,000 employees, about 75 are Rumpke family members working in various capacities.

“It’s our last name on the agreement. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. We’re going to do the very best we can to be a great employer, service provider, community partner and site operator,” said Rumpke.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling has been committed to keeping neighborhoods and businesses clean and green since 1932 by providing environmentally friendly waste disposal solutions, including residential, commercial and industrial trash and recycling service.

Headquartered near Cincinnati, Rumpke provides service to areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia, and ranks as one of the largest privately-owned waste and recycling firms in the country. Known as Ohio’s Recycling Leader, Rumpke also operates 11 recycling facilities and processes more than one billion pounds of recycling annually.

