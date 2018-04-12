Wind advisory through 6 p.m., gusts to 50 mph expected

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory for this area from 9 a.m. Wednesday morning through 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Winds, from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph will be common, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected.

The worst of the wind will be from mid morning through late afternoon. Lightweight, unsecured objects will be blown around. A few branches and power lines may be downed.

A Wind Advisory is issued for sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts between 46 and 57 mph. Winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution, especially motorists in high profile vehicles.