Lincoln Highway group to meet April 19 in Crestline

CRESTLINE — The Ohio Lincoln Highway League’s Mid-Ohio chapter will hold it’s April meeting at Just Jokin’ at 6 pm April 19.

Everyone orders dinner from the menu, then a short meeting is followed by a program usually pertaining to local history or Lincoln Highway history.

Anyone interested in learning more about America’s first coast-to-coast road that ran through Crestline are welcome to attend.

The chapter, like Ohio’s two other chapters, Western and Eastern—meet monthly for dinner meetings along Ohio’s 241 miles of the historic highway conceived by industrialists in 1912, signed in 1913 and existed as America’s first super-highway from New York to San Francisco until at least 1928.

Chapters are affiliated with the national Lincoln Highway Association which will be holding its annual conference in New Jersey this summer.

For more information, visit the national website at www.lincolnhighwayassociation.org or Facebook at Ohio Lincoln Highway Chapters.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_Lincoln-Highway-in-Galion.jpg