April 30 meetings for Galion Middle School parents about upcoming field trips

GALION — The Galion Middle School will host two meetings regarding the Washington D.C. and Mohican Outdoor School field trips for students and their families April 30.

The Washington DC trip meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Middle School cafetorium. and will cover the following topics with administration and chaperones: review trip itinerary, sign up for Remind 101 for communication throughout the trip, discuss hotel accommodations, learn about necessary items to pack and items not approved for the trip and answer any questions regarding the trip from parents and/or students.

The Mohican Outdoor School trip meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Middle School gymnasium. and will cover the following topics with Middle School administrators: review trip itinerary and camp activities, discuss cabin accommodations and meal plan, learn about necessary items to pack and items not approved for the trip, answer any questions regarding the trip from parents and/or students.

“We’re giving families early notice about these meetings with the hope they can make appropriate accommodations to attend and learn all the details about each trip,” said Joe Morabito, Galion Middle School Principal. “The meetings are being held on the same day because we have many families whose children will be attending both field trips, and we want to be respectful of their time.”

Please contact the Galion Middle School office at 419-468-3134 if you are unable to attend either meeting so separate arrangements can be made to share information with you about each field trip.

