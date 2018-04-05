Crawford SWCD seeks public input at April 10 meeting

BUCYRUS — The Crawford SWCD/NRCS Local Work Group will conduct an information gathering meeting on Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to identify local agricultural and natural resource concerns and issues needing addressed within Crawford County. The meeting will take place at the Crawford SWCD/NRCS located at 3111 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus.

Public participation is requested to assist the LWG identify local agricultural and natural resource concerns and issues, discuss local conservation priorities, and brainstorm potential solutions. The meeting is open to the public. Local residents are encouraged to participate and provide input.

The LWG membership consists of federal, state, local government representatives with an interest in conservation agriculture and natural resources who support locally led conservation efforts. To assure adequate seating accommodations RSVP is requested by April 9th. Those not able to attend may submit concerns or solutions to the Crawford SWCD/NRCS office at 3111 SR 98 Bucyrus or by email to mike.hall@oh.nacdnet.net by April 9 Contact the Crawford SWCD/NRCS office at 419-562-8280 ext. 3 for more information.