Flash Flood Watch in Galion area through 2 a.m. Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio: Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Holmes, Stark, and Wayne. In northwest Ohio: Wyandot.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the watch area. These areas have already received an inch or more of rainfall from morning showers. Saturated ground, swollen creeks and rivers, and potential for training thunderstorms will make the area prone to flash flooding especially this afternoon.

The area of most concern extends along the U.S. 30 corridor from Canton west to Mansfield and Bucyrus. The exact placement of afternoon storms is unclear, but where they develop heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops.