Flood advisory for Galion area through 2:15 p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for southern Crawford County until 2:15 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated rainfall of more than an inch along the U.S. 30 corridor from west of Mansfield eastward to Canton. A large rain shield will continue through the morning hours, causing minor flooding, primarily in low lying and poor drainage areas in the advisory area.

Locations that will experience flooding include Canton, Mansfield, Marion, Wooster, Ashland, Mount Vernon, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Mount Gilead, Millersburg, Massillon, Green, Alliance, North Canton, Galion, Louisville, Orrville, Berlin, Ontario and Lexington.

Motorists are advised NOT to drive through flooded areas on roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.