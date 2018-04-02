Early April’s weather something only a fool could love

Rain, storms possible Tuesday; more snow possible Friday

GALION –It you are not a weather geek — as I am — the first week of April is bringing weather that is not going to be much fun.

Within six days, north central Ohio is going to experiences lows in the teens; high temperatures approaching 70; heavy rain, with a possibility of severe storms; and a chance for more snow by Friday.

Welcome to April in Ohio, with weather only a fool could love.

It was worm enough Friday afternoon for family Easter Egg hunts. It started raining Sunday evening.

By midnight, the rain had turned to frozen precipitation and this morning — unofficially — there were about 3 inches of snow on cars and trucks in north central Ohio.

But that snow will be gone later today as skies will start to clear and highs in the upper 40s are forecast.

Unfortunately, that fair weather won’t last long as a strong front pushes through the area Tuesday, bringing with it more rain, temperatures approaching 70 degrees and a chance of strong or severe storms.

And by the end of the work week — if for some reason you’re starting to miss frozen precipitation — don’t worry, Friday’s low is expected to be in the teens, with more snow showers in Galion area.