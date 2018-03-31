Ballot finalized for May 8 primary

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Elections has approved the ballot for the May 8 primary election.

The ballot is loaded with state office candidates seeking office.

However, locally, there are several issues that Crawford County voters will determine — or help to decide — including State Issue I, which will creates a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts to end gerrymandering.

Also, the Crestline school district is putting on the ballot a 10-mill renewal levy for five years to avoid an operating deficit.

Bucyrus voters will determine a Public Library Consortium, a .5 mill levy for five years for proper furnishing, maintenance, operation and rendering of free library services.

The Wynford School District had on the ballot a renewal tax of 6.96 mills for three years for current operating expenses and a renewal levy of 1.82 mills for three years to avoid an operating deficit.

Cranberry Township will vote yes or no to allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday at Mickey Mart.

On the Democratic side of the ballot, running for Governor and Lt. Governor (in parentheses) are Richard Cordray (Betty Sutton); Dennis Kucinich (Tara Samples), Paul Ray (Jerry Schroeder), Larry Ealy (Jeffrey Lynn), Bill O’Neill (Chantelle Lewis) and Joe Schiavoni (Stephanie Dodd)

Democrats running to represent Ohio’s 4th District — which includes Galion — are Janet Garrett, Leah Sellers and Cody James Slatzer-Rose.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is unopposed on the Democratic side of the ballot.

Republican candidates for governor include: Mike Dewine (Jon Husted), and Mary Taylor (Nathan Estruth).

Sandra O’Brien and Robert Sprague are running against each other on the Republic ballot for state treasurer;.

Running for U.S. Senator from Ohio are are Republicans Melissa Ackison, Mike Gibbons, Jim Renacci, Don Elijah Eckhartt and Dan Kiley.

Jim Jordan is vying against Joseh Miller to represent Ohio’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans Lisa Cooper and Amy Golamb oppose one another to represent State Central Committee (women).

And hoping to represent tthe 87th District in the Ohio House or Representatives are Riordan McClain, Doug Weisenauer and Steve Reinhard for State Representative for the 87th District.

Tim Ley, Jeff Teynor and Jenny Vermillion are looking to represent the Republican Party in the November race for Crawford County Commissioner.

