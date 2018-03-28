Mid-Ohio Progressives meet Wednesday; Leesville Grange members get together

Mid-Ohio Progressives meeting Wednesday, March 28



BUCYRUS — The Mid-Ohio Progressives, a local grassroots political organization, will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bucyrus Public Library. The agenda will include a report on the MOP/Crawford County Democrats bus trip to the March for Our Lives event in Columbus. Michelle Pearson will speak on behalf of Richard Cordray’s campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Mary Beth Pierce will give an update on her campaign for the 87th District Ohio House seat. Information will also be presented on the library’s levy that will be on the May 8 primary ballot.

Redistricting reform and puppy mill ban petitions will be available for signing.

Leesville Grange has March meeting

LEESVILLE — Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting for Leesville Grange 2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange 36 which met March 6 at the Jefferson Township Fire Department. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by Pledge of Allegiance.

The Legislative report was out of 68 resolutions, 20 went to the National Grange Convention for review. New venture for Ohio State Grange will be educating the public about natural gas: its safety, variety of uses and affordability. The Legislative Conference is April 28 at the Holiday Inn in Worthington. Speakers that day will be the editor of Farm and Dairy, educational/sustainable farm educator and agri-mobility.

The Spring Fling will be April 7 at Holiday Inn in Worthington. The Deaf Activities Chairman read an article about noise-induced hearing loss. The Community Service Chairman thanked all who brought items for Crestline Food Pantry.

Plans for the Leesville Grange banquet April 21 at Calvary UCC at 6 p.m. were discussed. Reservations due April 10.

The lecturer’s/community service conference will be held April 14 at the Ohio State Grange office. The next regular Leesville Grange meeting is April 3 at 7 p.m., also at the at the Jefferson Township Fire Department.