High-Tech Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District will host a High-Tech Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Kids, bring your GPS or borrow one from us. Join Don Hatfield’s family and friends for an Easter Egg Hunt. Using your GPS you will find the eggs hidden in the park, and answer a nature–based question in the egg.

Kids finding eggs and answering the questions will receive a small prize. Come join the fun!

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US 30.

For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Look for information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District by visiting their web site at www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or by visiting our facebook page.