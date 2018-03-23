Crawford County property transfers from February

These are the February property transfers in Crawford County
George L Denzer, Executor of the Estate of Persis J Denzer to James Day, 1689 River Rd., Bucyrus, $61,500
Ashley N Olmstead to Amber N Roberts, 364 East Payne Ave, Galion, $65,000
Richard L & Kathleen J Hulsmeyer to Stephanie Barr, 230 S Sandusky Ave, Bucyrus, $60,000
Feicita E Walker, et al to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, 132 East Mansfield St., New Washington, $60,000
Shane M Leuthold, et al to CA and NK LLC, 626 Plymouth St., Bucyrus, $19,000
Burnard & Linda M Stewart to Timothy O & Aimee E Wood, 5.854 acres, Bloomville, $29,770
Philena I MacDonald to Leah Sharon Garrett & Charles Bailey Johnston, 1665 Lincoln Highway, Bucyrus, $75,500
Sheldon E & Sharon K Moore to Sandra K Busby, 537 Michael Dr., New Washington, $50,000
Deborah L Kreta, Successor Trustee to Sheila Kent, 763 S Boston St., Galion, $10,000
Sylvester E Hardesty to Joshua S Stanek, 260 Iona Dr., Bucyrus, $72,000
Zorns & Byers, Ltd to Glen L Runkle, 621 Harding Way East, Galion, $8,500
Bradley F & Debra S Bauer to Andrew J & Marcia M Biglin, 7270 Remlinger Rd., Crestline, $90,000
Bradley F & Debra S Bauer to Andrew J & Marcia M Biglin, 7298 Remlinger Rd., Crestline, $182,500
Julie R Bierce to Chi M & Ronnie Lykens, 849 S Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, $37,000
DayMark Trustee, LLC as Separate Trustee fo DayMark Master Trust to BPDM Properties 2018-1, LLC, 428 Sherman St., Galion, $84,000
Crawford County Sheriff Scott M Kent to First Federal Community Bank, 310 Jump St., Bucyrus, $35,700
Sheila Gordon to Darin W & Dory L Miller, 2267 Lake Galion Road East, Galion, $21,500
Charlotte A Baker to Gregory A & Verna S Schifer, Trustees, Marion Melmore Rd & Nevada Wynford Rd., Bucyrus, $225,000
Cheryl L Heistand & Mary Striebeck to Gregory A & Verna S Schifer, Trustees, Marion Melmore Rd & Nevada Wynford Rd., Bucyrus, $450,000
Larry A Heistand to Gregory A & Verna S Schifer, Trustees, Marion Melmore Rd & Nevada Wynford Rd., Bucyrus, $225,000
Thomas C White to Legacy AG LLC, 81.493 acres, Monnett Chapel Rd., Bucyrus, $675,000
Jared T Young to David D Branch, 1069 Shafer Rd., Bucyrus, $91,000
Burt T & Ashley M Weaver to Bryan A & Laura L Seybert, 902 Victoria Dr., Bucyrus, $133,000
Kayla L Tubbs to Austin J Ray, 603 Kaler Ave., Bucyrus, $65,000
Patricia R Weithman & Andrea M Wappelhorst, Trustees to Michael P & Tamara L Weithman, 3306 Beechgrove Rd., Bucyrus, $300,000
Joan E & Emery N Calloway to Lori L McLaughlin, 7110 Marion Melmore Rd., Sycamore, $175,000
Crawford County Scott M Kent to Buckeye Financial Holdings, 924 Smith St., Galion, $8,600
Ethan C Seitz to Steven G & Jerri A Willman, 7.51 Acres, Shearer Rd., Galion, $50,000
McKAYB, Ltd. To First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus, Parking Lot in 100 Block of S Poplar St., Bucyrus, $30,000
American Homeowner Preservation LLC to CR 2018 LLC, 375 Cherry St., Galion, $17,600
Brian L & Tanya L Reber to John P & Angela C Kraft, 5072 Stetzer Rd., Bucyrus, $171,000
Paul W Ross to Coopers Mill of Bucyrus, Ltd, 124 Emerson St., Bucyrus, $115,000
Benjamin J & Amy L Hocker to Jonathan L Patton, 848 Park Rd., Crestline, $100,000
Carol A Kochheiser to Mavra A Agosto, 345 Pine St., Galion, $34,000
Kevin R Faeth to Mark E & Tammy S Collins, 631 Maple Heights Dr., Galion, $6,500
Ricky A & Robin S Smith to Robert W & Mary E Erwin, Beal Ave., Bucyrus, $16,000
Robert G Pace, Trustee to Darrell L Thobe & Hannah B Hildebrand, 1740 West Southern Ave., Bucyrus, $150,000
Marcella L Grau to Lance J Grau, 6734 Leesville Rd., Crestline, $120,000
Carl J Scott, et al to US Bank National Association, as trustee, 44995 Detroit Blvd., Galion, $10,000
Sharon Voida aka Sharon Voyda and Kathleen Heckert to Kenneth R & Amy L Newman, 5062 Henry Cooper Rd., Bucyrus, $86,000
Ben A & Rachelle L Wallace to Clyde Eugene McCleese Jr. 4505 Detroit Blvd, & 4507 Marion Ave., Galion, $19,000
Stephen Howard to Taylor Howard, 253 South St., Galion, $5,000
Ronald G Worcester to Justin Ramsey, 491 Hensley Ave., Galion, $3,000
Raymond Q, Sr & Brandi M Riddlebaugh to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 252 Orange St., Galion, $21,334
Darrel E Jr & Kimberly N Clark to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 802 East Warren St., Bucyrus, $31,920
First Federal Community Bank by Bradley P Murtiff to Matthew K Miller & Heather R Miller & Scott A Fishpaw, 310 Pump St., Bucyrus, $35,700
Lynda M & John Wagner, Trudy M Kempf to Marcy A Graham, 618 Hollywood Dr., Galion, $68,500
Ruth M Flannery fka Ruth M Dielman to Virginia Hall, 653 & 653 ½ Harding Way West, Galion, $36,200
Aaron M & Mary Beth Eckert, Mary Beth Hissom to Brian L & Tanya L Reber, 1301 S Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, $130,500
Milton M McDougal & Paula J McDougal to Drew M Hoffer & Sarah E Mosier, 324 N Wiley St., Crestline, $68,500
Shirley L Bryden, Wanda K Warner, Elmer L Caskey, Deborah P McAlvain & Sandra L Britt to Douglas Bear, 219 E Charles St., Bucyrus, $15,000
