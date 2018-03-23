Northmor JOG aids Ronald McDonald House

GALION — Northmor Jobs for Ohio Grads went to the Ronald McDonald House to deliver 10 boxes of pop tabs from the elementary students and JOG students pop tab wars.

The students cleaned the whole house from the basement to the third floor. The students washed windows and sweep floors, emptied trash, disinfected play areas, door knobs, railings, kitchens and dusted. The Ronald McDonald staff greeted the students and was given a check for $2,000 for families to stay at the house.

Northmor JOG students’ goal was give more than last year, which was $1,800. Donations were raised at the football games, Jeans Week for Northmor faculty and staff, and from Wayne Bradley, owner of the Shell Station on State Route 95 for $300.