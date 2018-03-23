Galion graduate thriving in college equine program

MOREHEAD, Kentucky — Sara Misura hopes to get the education she needs at Morehead State to start a business training horses.

Misura is a junior double-major in equine science and agricultural business. The Galion native and graduate of Galion High School, she is a member of MSU’s equestrian team’s saddle seat team and has been working with horses since 2013.

She’s also the proud owner of a seven-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse named Rosa.

“She was actually my 16th birthday president,” Misura said. “A choice between her and a car, and I picked the horse.”

“My trainer started her training, broke her and I was working with her before I got her,” she continued. “I finished her training and showed her, and we have two reserve grand championships from the Ohio State Fair.”

Misura originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but couldn’t afford veterinarian school. She decided to pursue equine science and agricultural business to learn to start her own training business.

Her riding career nearly ended early in 2013 after an accident at the Medina County Fair, which caused a serious concussion and whiplash. In addition to her injuries, Misura said the incident gave her serious anxiety about riding again.

“After my accident, I did not want to get on a horse again,” she recalled. “I was terrified, but a friend of mine that was also showing at that fair had a similar accident a year before, and she convinced me to get back on at least one more time.”

“It was a couple months later when I was cleared to ride again,” Misura said. “Once I got back on, it kind of sealed the deal. I couldn’t stop riding.”

A member of the equestrian team, Misura has competed in three shows thus far.

“We have done well,” she said. “The saddle seat team has twice got reserve high point team. It’s a lot of fun.”

Sara Misura saddles her horse Rosa before taking a ride Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Sara_Misura-13-.jpgSara Misura saddles her horse Rosa before taking a ride Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs Sara Misura, followed by her emotional support dog, Rosie, visits the horses in the barn Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Sara_Misura-5-.jpgSara Misura, followed by her emotional support dog, Rosie, visits the horses in the barn Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs Sara Misura brings her in from a ride, flanked by her dog, Rosie, Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Sara_Misura-16-.jpgSara Misura brings her in from a ride, flanked by her dog, Rosie, Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Morehead State University farm in Morehead, Ky. Photo by Hunter Boggs

By Hunter Boggs The Trail Blazer