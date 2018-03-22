Galion’s Dennis Long earns OSBA’s award of achievement

GALION — Galion school board member Dennis Long was presented with an Award of achievement from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) during its annual Central Region Spring Conference in Columbus on March 7.

Long has served as a board member, past board president and past board vice president during his more than 10 years of service to the Galion City School District.

“Mr. Long provides a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Board of Education that greatly benefits the district’s administrative staff and the Galion community,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “I appreciate his dedication to advancing his knowledge and understanding of public education to help us create a first-class educational environment for Galion students and staff.”

Recipients of ths award are honored for their commitment to training and leadership activities on their board of education and region as well as statewide activities.

