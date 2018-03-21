Galion PTO effort a good match with intermediate school reading program

GALION — The Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) sponsored a special performance of “Otherwise known as Sheila the Great” from the ArtsPower Theatre at Galion Intermediate School on March 16.

The one-act musical, based on ta book by Judy Blume, was presented to third- through fifth-graders thanks to the recommendation of an Intermediate School teacher who discovered the ArtsPower National Traveling Theatre during the summer of 2017.

“Our PTO has traditionally brought in a theater presentation each year for our preschool through fifth-grade students,” explained PTO representative Bryan Summer. “ ‘Sheila the Great’ is a great theater production that is a good match with our Intermediate Reading Program.”

ArtsPower was founded in 1985 by identical twin brothers Gary and Mark Blackman, who were jazz musicians and resident artists with a commitment to educating children about jazz music.

The mission of ArtsPower is to bring inspiring theatre to America’s children that feeds their intellect while enhancing the cultural life of their communities, giving children and parents hope, and providing them with powerful examples of how to be kindhearted and fair-minded members of society.

“Theater Programs are a great way to encourage reading with students,” said Summer. “It’s also another way to incorporate reading activities into our Elementary Schools.”

The Galion Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization holds meetings the first Tuesday of every month and provides funding for activities both in and out of the classroom for students.

“Our PTO organization is absolutely amazing,” said Alex Sharick, Galion Intermediate Principal. “This is just one example of the many activities and events they sponsor to help extend our students’ learning beyond the classroom.”

Theater program, reading program making a difference for Galion students