Five wanted on municipal court warrants

BUCYRUS — These five men are wanted on warrants out of the Crawford County Municipal Court. The information is published as released by the Crawford County Adult Probation Office.
Aaron Cole: Age: 26; Height: 6-foot-2; Weight: 220 pounds: Brown eyes, Brown hair. He is wanted on warrant for failure to appear.
Shaun Rice: Age: 33; Height: 5-foot-10; Weight: 200 pounds; Blue eyes, Red hair. He was wanted on a warrant for a
probation violation.
Jonathon Starrett: Age: 33; Height: 5-10; Weight: 165 pounds; Blue eyes, Blonde hair. He was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thomas Wetzel: Age: 48; Height: 6-foot-5; Weight: 243 pounds; Blue eyes, Brown hair. He is wanted on several warrants for failure to appear.
Steven Beale: Age: 50; Height: 6-foot; Weight: 225 pounds; Hazel eyes, Brown hair. Bealed is wanted on a warrantfor failure to appear out of Crawford County Municipal Court.
If readers have information on any of these men, please call Crawford County Adult Probation at 419-562-8520.
