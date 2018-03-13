Five wanted on municipal court warrants

BUCYRUS — These five men are wanted on warrants out of the Crawford County Municipal Court. The information is published as released by the Crawford County Adult Probation Office.

Aaron Cole: Age: 26; Height: 6-foot-2; Weight: 220 pounds: Brown eyes, Brown hair. He is wanted on warrant for failure to appear.

Shaun Rice: Age: 33; Height: 5-foot-10; Weight: 200 pounds; Blue eyes, Red hair. He was wanted on a warrant for a

probation violation.

Jonathon Starrett: Age: 33; Height: 5-10; Weight: 165 pounds; Blue eyes, Blonde hair. He was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Wetzel: Age: 48; Height: 6-foot-5; Weight: 243 pounds; Blue eyes, Brown hair. He is wanted on several warrants for failure to appear.

Steven Beale: Age: 50; Height: 6-foot; Weight: 225 pounds; Hazel eyes, Brown hair. Bealed is wanted on a warrantfor failure to appear out of Crawford County Municipal Court.

If readers have information on any of these men, please call Crawford County Adult Probation at 419-562-8520.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Aaron-Cole.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Shaun-Rice.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Jonathon-Starrett.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Thomas-Wetzel.jpg http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/03/web1_Steven-Beale.jpg