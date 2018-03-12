Support United Way; win an SUV from Donley Auto Group

GALION — Donley Auto Group is offering a 2018 Ford Escape to one donor who contributes more than $250 or more to United Way Campaign in their county of Crawford, Knox or Richland.

The drawing will be on March 17, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Donley Ford of Shelby, 249 Mansfield Ave., Shelby. At the time of the drawing, one lucky recipient will be selected from donors who offered $250 or more to the United Way campaign in their county of Crawford, Knox or Richland.

A preliminary winner from each county has been selected by the United Way campaign administrators in Crawford, Knox and Richland counties and those three preliminary winners will be present at Donley Ford of Shelby on March 17 to see who will be randomly selected as the final winner of the 2018 Ford Escape. The selected winner does have the option to receive $5,000 in lieu of the 2018 Ford Escape.

The sponsorship of the 2018 Ford Escape giveaway by Donley Auto Group helped with the successful 2017 campaigns in each of these counties that we have stores located in (Donley Ford of Galion, Donley Ford Lincoln of Mount Vernon and Donley Ford of Shelby.)