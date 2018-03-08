‘Coco’ is Friday’s family night feature at Galion Intermediate School

GALION — Galion Primary and Intermediate schools are hosting a family movie night Friday, March 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Galion Intermediate School.

The movie being shown, “Coco,” is the sprightly story of a young boy who wants to be a musician and somehow finds himself communing with talking skeletons in the land of the dead. This film draws heavily on Mexican folklore and traditional designs, has catchy music, a complex but comprehensible plot, and bits of domestic comedy and media satire.

“We are working hard this school year to engage our families and encourage them to spend time together in our school buildings,” said Carly George, School Social Worker. “These are not only fun family events, but it also gives students a chance to show their families some of their work.”

This family engagement event will also include a hot chocolate bar and popcorn. Families and their children attending the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks of their own if they desire.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, parent or other family member to attend the event. Those with questions should contact Mrs. Carly George at 419-468-4010 or email george.carly@galionschools.org.