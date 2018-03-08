Morrow County woman sentenced to 24 months in prison

BUCYRUS — Daniele Shultz, 31, of Mount Gilead will spend the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of drug possession. Each count carried a maximum sentence of 12 months.

Judge Sean Leuthold ran both sentences consecutively. Shultz appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court with attorney Tani Eyer.

In other court proceedings, Brooke Montgomery, 28, of Mansfield admitted to violating the conditions of her community control when she consumed alcohol and acted in a disorderly manner in Mansfield.

Montgomery is in the Intensive Supervision and Therapy (ISAT) program created by Leuthold. Montgomery’s community control was continued. She was sentenced to an additional 45 days in jail for the offense.

“This is your last chance, do you understand,” Leuthold said. “I don’t give many second chances. Continue your community control, serve your time and get back to ISAT.”

Katherine Villavicenco, of Nevada, had her community control continued in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Katherine Villavicencio, 43, of Nevada had her community control continued after she violated the terms of the program.

Before continuing her control, Leuthold explained why he chose not to send Villavicencio to prison. Noting that she had been a victim of a very serious domestic violence attack, and as a result suffered from a myriad of health issues which had affected her mobility, Leuthold felt it was in her best interest to give her another opportunity at community control.

She is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to have another surgery in the future.

Villavicencio also now requires the assistance of a service dog. Leuthold granted her a personal recognizance due to her health issues months before. Subsequently, she passed every drug test administered. She also was tested before court and the results were negative for drugs and alcohol.

Before sentencing Leuthold gave her a final warning.

“Look, you are not a 25-year old-kid, you can’t keep doing this,” Leuthold said. “If you do this again, I am going to have to send you to prison.”

