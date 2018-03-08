Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof will speak at next Ashbrook Lecture

ASHLAND — Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate for the 132nd General Assembly, will provide a “Statehouse Update” at the Ashbrook Center’s Major Issues Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 20, at noon in the Myers Convocation Center on the Ashland University campus.

Tickets for this lunch and lecture event are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Carrie Clever at cclever@ashbrook.org or 419-289-5411.

As the presiding officer of the 33-member Senate, Obhof is responsible for leading the Senate as it sets the policy agenda for the two-year legislative cycle. This General Assembly priorities have included fighting the opioid crisis, improving workforce development, streamlining government, and lowering Ohioans’ tax burdens.

Obhof represents the people of the 22nd Senate District, which includes Medina, Ashland and Richland counties, as well as portions of Holmes County. He is focused on improving Ohio’s economy, and has been a staunch advocate of fiscal responsibility, smaller and more efficient government, and lower taxes. As a member of the Senate, Obhof has sponsored legislation covering a wide range of issues including education, civil and criminal law, election administration and taxation.

In addition to his legislative duties, Obhof is an attorney, and he has served as an adjunct law professor. Obhof graduated with degrees in Economics, History and Political Science from The Ohio State University, and he earned his law degree from Yale Law School.

