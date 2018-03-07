Posted on March 7, 2018 by Russell Kent Gallery: Colonel Crawford 61, Norwalk St. Paul 51; Photos by Don Tudor Education, Local Sports, News, Sports, Top Stories Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Reis Walker. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Chase Walker. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Jordan Fenner. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum (30) and Reis Walker. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin, left, and Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Hayden Bute. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Brody Martin. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Cam McCreary. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Jordan Fenner. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Harley Shaum. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Cam McCreary (4) and Hayden Bute. Col. Crawford defeated Norwalk St. Paul on Tuesday at Willard in the Div. IV district semi-finals. Photo by Don Tudor. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Load comments (0)