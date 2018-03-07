Body found Tuesday morning ID’d as a man from Nevada, Ohio

GALION — On March 6, 2018 around 7:30 am deputies at the Crawford County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to 6364 Brandt Road in Galion. The resident there had contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a vehicle, unknown to the resident, parked in its driveway.

Upon arriving at the residence and searching the immediate area, Deputies found a deceased male in a wooded area just north of the residence.

Deputies identified the subject as Steven M. VanBuren, 45, of Nevada, Ohio. The vehicle found at the residence was registered to VanBuren. The Crawford County Coroner’s Office was sent to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding VanBuren’s death remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.