Galion police reports

Galion Police

Monday

9:11 a.m. — A resident from the 400 block of McDonald Avenue notified police that a female has been trying to get a credit card in her name.

12:06 p.m. — A female requested to speak to police about some recent harassment by a male.

12:52 p.m. — A resident of Orchard Ct informed police that someone had used their Paypal account without permission.

3:02 p.m. — A resident notified police that their credit card had been used fraudulently.

4:37 p.m. — Caller informed police that they had found a license plate by the railroad tracks on Biddle Road.

4:50 p.m. — Police arrested a male driver for OVI in the vicinity of Victory Lanes on Portland Way South.

7:23 p.m. — A resident from the 1200 block of McClure Street notified police that their vehicle was possibly stolen.

7:26 p.m. — A female requested to speak to police about a situation with her daughter the previous night.

Tuesday

1:48 a.m. — A caller notified police of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Cherry and Boston streets.

1:39 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at the U.S. Post Office on North Columbus Street.

2:47 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of South Boston St. notified police that her neighbor had hit her.

4:15 p.m. — Caller from Meadowood Court notified police that juveniles were ringing doorbells in the neighborhood and running away.

5:26 p.m. — A resident from Libby Lane Apartments complained about loud music from a neighboring apartment.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Walnut Street notified police they had possibly found a crack pipe down in a sewer drain.

6:22 p.m. — Police were notified of a dispute between family members at a Second Ave residence.

6:25 p.m. — A caller notified police that they had found a card in the ATM at US Bank on the public square.

Wednesday

11:29 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of North Union Street notified police that she was being threatened by a female acquaintance and woke up to find her car covered in eggs.

4:25 p.m. — An employee of State Farm on Portland Way North requested police assistance with a customer who was demanding a refund.

4:28 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Speedway on Harding Way West.

8:10 p.m. — A resident from the 700 block of Richardson Avenue requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile.

9:55 p.m. — A male resident of the 300 block of North Columbus Street was arrested for Intoxication.

10:15 p.m. — A female notified police that her boyfriend has taken fentanyl and was unresponsive in the 500 block of Kroft Street

11:45 p.m. — Caller notified police that someone had attempted to use her debit card at Moto Mart on Harding Way East

Thursday

1:08 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of First Avenue told police that they thought someone was trying to get into their basement.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from East Walnut Street requested police assistance with their juvenile son who was out of control.

6:15 p.m. — A resident of Westwood Ave reported a tree down and laying across the street.

8:07 p.m. — Caller from the 400 block of Cherry Street reported power lines down in the street.

10:18 p.m. — A resident from the 200 block of West Summit Sreet notified police that the back window on their car had been broken out while their car was parked on the street.

11:06 p.m. — Police were notified of a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Grove Avenue.