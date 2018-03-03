Galion Preschool celebrates Dr. Seuss with students, families

GALION — Galion Preschool students and their families celebrated the birthday or Dr. Seuss on Friday (March 2).

The day included special projects for students and their families, including a construction station sponsored by The Home Depot. Participants also had the opportunity to enjoy the infamous Green Eggs and Ham, prominently featured in the beloved author’s books, as well as engage in literacy activities to encourage families to read together.

“Education at this age is so much more than just reading, writing and learning numbers and letters,” said Suzanne Woodmansee, a teacher at Galion Preschool. “We want to engage our families in special events that emphasize reading and literacy, and at the same time feature fun activities and stations where they can enjoy time with their child.”

The birthday party was one of many family engagement events sponsored by the Five-Star Rated Galion Preschool Program and Galion Primary School. Past events have included a Thanksgiving feast and a preschool graduation ceremony, just to name a few.

“Our preschool staff is doing a fantastic job inviting families to the Primary School and engaging with them in fun, meaningful activities,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “These events help build a foundation for our primary students to be successful in transitioning into kindergarten and beyond.”

Registration for the Five-Star Rated Galion Preschool Program is underway. Call the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 for details.

