Sign up Thursday (March 1) for Summer Nature Camp at Crawford Park District

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Thursday (March 1) for the 3018 Summer Nature Camp put on by the Crawford Park District.

With lots of fun and a whole lot of nature, the Crawford Park District’s day camps are a great way to get your child immersed in environmental experiences.

Hikes, animals, nature activities, technology, and lots more await your youngster during the week-long adventure.

Our camps are for those ages 5-12 and space is limited.

Forms are now on the Crawford Park District website

You can print the forms from the website, or pick one up at the Nature Center. Cash, check, or credit card (with a small fee) will be accepted forms of payment.