Galion news briefs: Hillybreakfast at AmVets on March 3; Choo Choo Chat at Depot Pavilion on March 8

Breakfast fundraiser Saturday at Galion AmVets

GALION — A hillbilly breakfast fundraiser is Saturday from 7 a.m. until the food runs out at Galion AmVets 1979, 420 Harding Way East. It is sponsored by Amvets 1979 Auxiliary and Sons. The public is invited and proceeds from the breakfast go will go to special projects.

Choo Choo Chat on March 8 at Galion Depot Pavilion

GALION — Friends of the Big Four Depot invite all to their “Choo Choo Chat” on Thursday, March 8th at 7 p.m. The meet-up will be held at the Galion Depot Pavilion, 127 N. Washington Street. Featured will be a presentation on train safety by Operation Lifesaver of Ohio.

Also, participants will be able to talk with members of the Galion Depot Inc,board and are encouraged to bring stories and memorabilia they may have of the Depot. Refreshments will be available. For more information, please call Dave Moore at 419-462-5035 or visit the group’s Facebook page.