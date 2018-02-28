Galion kindergarten registration starts March 1

GALION — Kindergarten registration for the Galion City School District will begin March 1 and continue through April 15. Parents interested in enrolling their child for the 2018-2019 school year should do so throughout the month of March; any child five-years-old on or before Aug. 1, 2018 is eligible to apply.

Parents may register one of two ways:

1. Complete and return the kindergarten registration form, found in the Galion Primary School office or on the Primary School webpage located at www.galionschools.org.

2. Call the primary school at 419-468-4010 and provide the student’s complete name, date of birth and other relevant information.

Children entering school for the first time must be screened for hearing, vision, speech and communication, other health or medical conditions and developmental delays. The Galion Primary School will be holding combined kindergarten registration and screening days April 14 (1:00 p.m.-7:40 p.m.) and April 15 (8:40 a.m.-3:40 p.m.). Appointments are required for registration and screening. Proof of residence, birth certificate, and immunization (shots) records and Social Security card should be brought on the day of the screening.

Contact the Galion Primary School office at 419-468-4010 to schedule an appointment.