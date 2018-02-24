Flood watch for Galion area through noon Sunday

GALION — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and northwest Ohio, including Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Holmes, Medina, Wayne, Hancock and Wyandot counties.

A very moist atmosphere remains in place as a couple waves of low pressure move over the region. The ground is also very wet across the area which will allow much of the rain that does fall to become runoff. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible near and south of a line from Findlay to Meadville.

It will rain through much of the day but the heaviest rainfall will likely occur this evening into the overnight hours. * Area creeks and streams will see rises through the day with the greatest impacts likely occurring tonight into Sunday morning. The rivers that flow to the Ohio River Basin will have the best chance of seeing minor to maybe moderate flooding.

A Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding. Monitor the forecast and remain alert for possible flood warnings. Those in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops. &&